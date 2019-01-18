Win! Tickets to National Theatre Live event screening in Gainsborough

National Theatre Live returns to Gainsborough at the end of this month with David Hare's explosive new play I'm Not Running.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the event.

Pauline Gibson has spent her life as a doctor, the inspiring leader of a local health campaign.

When she crosses paths with her old boyfriend, a stalwart loyalist in Labour party politics, she’s faced with an agonising decision.

What’s involved in sacrificing your private life and your piece of mind for something more than a single issue?

Does she dare?

Live from the National Theatre in London, the screening is at Trinity Arts Centre on Thursday, January 31 at 7pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk

To win a pair of tickets to the screening, just tell us who the leader of the Labour party is - a) Jeremy Paxman, b) Jeremy Corbyn or c) Jeremy Clarkson?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk

Put I'm Not Running competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Monday, January 28 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk

The editor's decision is final.