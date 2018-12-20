Win a chance to try Pigs in Blankets popcorn

Do you love popcorn and the festive snack Pigs in Blankets? How about putting them together in one tasty treat?

Showcase Cinemas are giving one lucky fan the chance to try Pigs in Blankets popcorn before a potential roll-out across its 21 picture houses next year.

But you’d better be quick as the competition closes this evening (Thursday, December 20) at 8pm.

To be in with a chance of winning the test batch, fans need to head over to Showcase Cinemas Facebook page, like the post and submit their favourite Christmas film.

The competition is elgible for UK residents aged 18 and over.

The popcorn contains bacon and sausage meat, pork scratchings, stuffing made of sourdough bread, dried and fresh herbs and is not suitable for vegetarians or vegans.