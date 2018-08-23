Will you be for the chop at Gainsborough Old Hall this bank holiday?

Discover the horrible history of Queen Elizabeth I’s executioner at Gainsborough Old Hall this bank holiday weekend, writes Victoria Mason-Hines, visitor experience manager.

Especially for the Historical Hall of Fame exhibition, meet Queen Elizabeth I’s executioner with grisly tales – though not too grisly for younger visitors.

The royal executioner will tell tales and let you discover horrible history for yourself.

Executions by beheading were considered the least brutal of execution methods and were accorded to important State prisoners or people of noble birth.

Various traditions were observed at executions by beheading.

A raised platform was built (scaffold) and covered with straw.

A minister of the church would be available to offer religious comfort to the victim.

The victim would be expected to pay and forgive the executioner.

It would be hoped that the headsman completed his job swiftly and with care.

Death by beheading with the use of the axe could be a terrifying prospect.

The executioners often took several blows before the head was finally severed.

If the executioner’s axe was sharp and his aim was true, beheading was quick and relatively painless.

If the instrument was blunt, the axeman inexperienced or careless, then the execution might take several strokes to sever the head.

This was certainly the case in the execution by beheading of the brave Margaret Pole, Countess of Salisbury, the daughter of George, Duke of Clarence, the brother of kings Edward IV and Richard III.

Two written reports survive of her execution, both being eye witnesses, Marillac, the French ambassador and by Chapuys, ambassador to the Holy Roman Emperor. Marillac’s report, dispatched two days afterwards, recording that the execution took place in a corner of the tower with so few people present that in the evening news of her execution was doubted.

Chapuys wrote two weeks after the execution that 150 witnesses had been present including the Lord Mayor of London.

He wrote that, ‘at first, when the sentence of death was made known to her, she found the thing very strange, not knowing of what crime she was accused, nor how she had been sentenced’ and that, because the main executioner had been sent nNorth to deal with rebels, the execution was performed by ‘a wretched and blundering youth who literally hacked her head and shoulders to pieces in the most pitiful manner’.

An account, which was probably invented, to explain the appalling circumstances of her death, states that Margaret refused to lay her head on the block, declaiming, ‘so should traitors do, and I am none;’

According to the account, she turned her head ‘every which way’ instructing the executioner that, ‘if he wanted her head, he should take it as he could’.

She was 68 years old.

Find out more about crime and punishment in the Tudor period with the exhibition at Gainsborough Old Hall which runs from Saturday, August 25 to Monday, August 27 from 11am to 4.30pm.