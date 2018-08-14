Why huge horny spiders are invading our homes earlier this year

It's that time of the year when we start to see huge spiders creeping around our homes.

Whether it's in the bathroom or the kitchen, you have probably started to notice one or two more of the eight-legged friends.

According to experts, the spiders have started their invasion a little earlier this year - and are more sexually active - because they have had better conditions with the hot weather and more food. We would not normally see them until the end of August or September.

