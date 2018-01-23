Who is she? Police hunt woman in connection with nappies theft

Police are trying to trace this woman in connection with a theft in Marshalls Yard.

Officers believe by speaking to this woman they can get information that will help with their enquiries.

On January 19, a woman, described as 5ft 4, stocky build, with blonde hair up in a bun entered the Wilko store at the yard,

She was wearing a brown jacket and jeans and pushing a double pushchair.

Two packs of nappies were taken from the store, with one concealed in the rear seat of a pushchair under a blanket.

If you recognise her or have any information that could help call Lincoln Police on 101 quoting incident 166 of January 19.