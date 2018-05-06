Who is he? Police hunt bungling burglar who targeted stables in Gainsborough

A battery which powered electic fencing and CCTV at a stables in Lea Road was targeted by a burglar in Gainsborough.

The burglar struck yesterday (May 5) at the stables which are located at Drovers Court in Lea Road.

The attempted theft triggered a alarm which disturbed the offender and the battery was left in a field.

Police would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man pictured or have any information that could assist the enquiry.

There are a number of ways you can report: By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - remember to put the reference 548 of 5 May in the subject box.

Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 548 of 5 May.

Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.