Brisk winds are set for today alongside scattered showers.

Temperatures will reach highs of 13° and lows of 8°.

The weather today.

A BBC weather spokesman said: "Scattered showers at first this morning will die away to leave it dry through the rest of the day with sunny spells. Mild but with a brisk west to south-westerly breeze.

"The first half of the night will be mostly dry. Spells of rain and drizzle will move in after midnight, especially into western areas. Mild but blustery with a fresh southerly wind."