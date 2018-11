Today's weather will be cloudy with sunny intervals.

Temperatures will reach highs on 12°.

A BBC weather spokesman said: "Today will see spells of sunshine and variable cloud, but with the chance of a few showers through both the morning and afternoon. Breezy.

"Any showers this evening should clear to leave it dry overnight with clear spells and variable cloud. Possible mist and fog over high ground. Staying breezy."