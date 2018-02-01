West Stockwith panto is another sell-out success

West Stockwith Players’ pantomime was a sell-out for each of the three performances it ran for at the end of last month.

The group’s unique version of Aladdin aimed to be another great family attraction – and audiences weren’t disappointed.

Panto dame, Widow Twankey (Jon Richardson, pictured) got rounds of applause but it was Abanazar (Donna Marsh) that got the boos and hisses.

Star of the show, Aladdin was played by Michael Bird with the characters Al’s pals played by Adrian Candler-Preston, Honor Argall, Seth Swindon, and Emily Bower.

The Genie of the Lamp, played by Pearl Richardson, was another of the 25 parts in the show that gave scope for plenty of involvement by the young and no-so-young.

Audience participation always features in West Stockwith pantos.

This year, Diane Eusman, a teaching assistant at Misterton primary school, and Geoff Houchin, former chairman of West Stockwith Parish Council, were among the ‘victims’.

Organisers expressed their thanks to all those who supported the local event – and to the performers and all the production team (especially those working behind-the-scenes) for yet another not-to-be missed show.