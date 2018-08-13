West Lindsey has so much to offer, says council chairman

A former Lincolnshire businesswoman says she is honoured to take on the civic role of chairman of West Lindsey District Council.

Coun Pat Mewis hopes to raise awareness of what the area has to offer during her civic year, which coincides with the 100th anniversary of the Royal Airforce.

The Scotter and Blyton ward councillor has already attended The Bastion in the Air @The Collection in Lincoln and the Sundown reception and ceremony at RAF Scampton.

She said: “It was marvellous to attend these events but I am sad to hear about the closure planned for RAF Scampton in 2022, especially as this year it is the centenary of the RAF.”

The RAF 100 anniversary is very significant to Coun Mewis’ family as her father served in both the first and second world wars.

She said: “My father was called up in 1917 for the Navy. Due to his mechanical background he was seconded into the Fleet Air Arm which was the very start of the Airforce.

“He was called into the RAF to serve again in 1939 as a ground crewman through to 1946.”

Coun Mewis, who was the proprietor of a local bed and breakfast, said she was passionate about West Lindsey, which has been her home for 50 years.

She said: “If I can inspire and impress upon people how great West Lindsey is, perhaps it will encourage more people to live, work, invest and visit.

“I am often surprised that West Lindsey is still relatively ‘unknown’ to many people but it has so much to offer and is very diverse.”

Coun Mewis spent two busy days at the Lincolnshire Show greeting visitors to the WL marquee and in turn visiting businesses based in West Lindsey.

She has also attended a number of community events together with the vice chairman of the council, Coun Steve England.

She added: “I am absolutely delighted to be Chairman of West Lindsey District Council.

“I feel honoured to have this position and I hope I can benefit the council in every possible way throughout the year, representing it through the opportunities I have to go out and meet people in the district.”

Coun Mewis said she was hoping to support two charities this year, St Barnabas Hospice and Barnardo’s.