West Lindsey District Council’s garden waste scheme charge has been frozen at this year’s prices

The charge for people using West Lindsey District Council’s garden waste collection service has been frozen at this year’s prices.

The decision to keep the charge for garden waste collections at £35 for the upcoming year was voted on by members of the West Lindsey’s Prosperous Communities Committee.

A report presented to the committee, showed how the implementation of the charge had been a success with 58 per cent of those residents who could have the service signing up.

The report also stated that there had been no reported increase in fly-tipping of garden waste, which had been a particular concern for members when considering the charge.

Chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee, Coun Sheila Bibb, was pleased to hear how residents had taken the opportunity to sign up to the service online.

She said: “We have strived to make it as easy as possible for residents to subscribe to this popular service. We are delighted that we have been able to get 60 per cent of residents to sign up online.

“I’m pleased to say we have made further improvements to our systems which should make it even easier to subscribe in year two. We are all very proud of our people who work so hard on the bins in all weathers. I am delighted to tell everyone that the service has once again been nominated for a Best Performer Award at the annual Association of Public Service Excellence.”

Residents can sign up from January 2, 2019, by visiting www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/gardenwaste.