West Lindsey District Council announce new management structure

West Lindsey District Council has restructured its management team following the retirement of the former Chief Executive last year and the introduction of a new Executive Director team.

The council has appointed three executive directors to lead the council as it forges ahead with plans to attract multi-million pound investments to the district.

Councillors voted in favour of the new model at its full council meeting and also agreed to delete the chief executive post.

Leader of the Council, Coun Jeff Summers said: “We are an ambitious council that respects diversity and I believe this leadership team is best placed to meet the needs of the council to enhance the social and economic wellbeing of our residents.

“This Executive Director Team will enable excellent service delivery in tandem with our commercial and growth projects. I am delighted that the council has agreed in making this decision.”

Mark Sturgess, Executive Director of Operations now holds the post of Head of Paid Service, Ian Knowles, Executive Director of Resources holds the statutory role of section 151 Officer and Eve Fawcett-Moralee, Executive Director of Economic and Commercial Growth will lead the delivery of the ambitious growth agenda. The post of Returning Officer will be carried out by Alan Robinson our Monitoring Officer and Strategic Lead for People and Governance

Each Executive Director has their own responsibilities as well as working and agreeing collectively how best to deliver the Council’s Corporate Plan. The move will also help make a significant financial saving to the council at a time when budgets are under pressure.

Coun Summers added: “It is a very exciting time for West Lindsey and I’m looking forward to what we can achieve together.”