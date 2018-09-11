Well known Gainsborough cafe closes its doors

A well known independent Gainsborough cafe has closed its doors.

Emmalooos in Market Street, Gainsborough was an independent cafe run by Matthew Lonsdale.

Over the years it had won a number of awards including Best Customer Service at the DN21 Awards and the Gainsborough Business Awards.

Joanna Walker, growth and regeneration manager at West Lindsey District Council, said: “It is disappointing when a business has to close in the town centre.

“However, we are confident that with the regeneration taking place in this area, the unit will attract interest and will be filled.

“It is close to the newly built Travelodge, which will attract additional footfall in this location.”