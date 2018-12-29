Weekend will start to get brighter as rain clears

Here is your weather forecast for today (Saturday, December 29).

Cloudy and mild at first with intermittent rain and strong winds. Then becoming brighter by midday as rain clears.

Winds will slowly ease. Dry and often sunny during the afternoon, but becoming fresher. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Clear during the early evening with a possible slight ground frost in rural valleys. Cloud will increase with rain spreading eastwards after midnight, and temperatures will recover.

Generally light winds. Minimum temperature 1 °C.