Your Bank Holiday Monday weather forecast

The Met Office is predicting that the early Bank Holiday sunshine is going to fade away before clouds and potential showers take over.

In the forecast for May 6 across the East Midlands, the Met Office says that clouds will take over across the morning with "showers, or perhaps longer spells of rain, developing into the afternoon".

Weather.

Temperatures will be around 12C.

Tonight will have isolated showers at first but become dry after midnight, and potentially see grass frost as temperatures drop.

The Met Office forecast said: "A dry and bright start to Bank Holiday Monday. However, cloud amounts will increase this morning with showers or, perhaps, longer spells of rain developing from late morning into the afternoon. Winds remaining light. Maximum temperature 12C.

"Cloudy with isolated showers at first but most parts becoming dry after midnight. Light winds. Any cloud breaks towards dawn may lead to a grass frost in places. Minimum temperature 1C."

The forecast for the rest of the week said: "After a bright dry start to Tuesday cloud will build as showers develop once again. Showers may be heavy in and prolonged in places. Winds staying light. Maximum temperature 13C.

"Cloudy and breezy on Wednesday with periods of sometimes heavy rain. Sunshine and heavy showers, merging into longer spells of rain Thursday. Showers on Friday easing later, but turning cold."