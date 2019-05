Happy Wednesday! Here’s how the weather’s looking.

Any fog or mist this morning (May 29) will quickly clear, leading to a sunny though increasingly hazy morning.

Cloud will thicken during the afternoon, with patchy light rain in the west of the region but largely dry in the east.

Feeling a little warmer- the maximum temperature today will be 18 °C.

