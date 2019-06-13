Several roads closed in Lincolnshire due to flooding

A number of roads in Lincolnshire have been closed due to flooding.

The following roads are closed according to Lincolnshire Police:

Bank Street, Horncastle

A158 between Horncastle and Gunby roundabout

Blackwell Row, Roughton Road, Kirkby-on-Bain

Raithby Road, Spilsby

Thorpe Road, Tattershall Thorpe (near the Bluebell Inn)

St Peter's Avenue, Lincoln

Roads passable with care:

Aswardby Bridge – the river has burst its banks the road is flooded but passable with care

High Toynton at the Tetford turn off – Passable with care

Stanhope Road, Horncastle – Heavily flooded requires 4x4 usage for passage

B1195, Main Street, Great Steeping, Spilsby, at the bend with Old Church Lane and Sandy Lane

A1175 Uffington Road, Stamford (near cricket club)

A1 slip road at Gonerby Moor

B1398 at Burton