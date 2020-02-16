Police offer useful guidance in aftermath of Storm Dennis

Nottinghamshire Police is offering advice to those facing traffic and travel disruption as a result of flooding caused by rainfall during Storm Dennis.

Dozens of homes have now been flooded across the county and residents are urged to be vigilant and leave their homes if they become unsafe.

Police off advice after flooding problems emerge across the region and UK following Storm Dennis.

Road closures and diversions remain in place with residents asked to follow advice on signage which has been put in the affected areas including: A52 at Radcliffe on Trent between Bingham and Stragglethorpe; A52 Wheatcroft Island; A60 Leapool Island, Mansfield; A46 at Bingham at the Saxondale Island and the A6097 slip road; And the A617 Pleasley Hill

There is surface water on the M1. One of the worst affected areas is the Main Street area of Lowdham. Around 50 homes have been flooded and a rest centre has been established at the village hall.

Around 40 homes have also been flooded in across the Rushcliffe area. Other affected areas include Tollerton, Bingham, Linby, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Sutton Bonnington, Lambley, Hucknall and Watnall.

Advice includes: Only travel if journeys are essential and check traffic updates: Brake carefully in wet weather and leave space; Follow advice on road closure diversions; Do not walk or drive through flood water.

Superintendent Paul Burrows from Nottinghamshire Police said: “Nottinghamshire Police has received a number of calls about the overnight flooding and I would like to reassure the public that a joint police, fire, ambulance, council and highways response is now well under way to help keep people and their properties safe and keep disruption to an absolute minimum.”

Anyone evacuated from home is urged to take their medicines with them. People should call the NHS 111 service for advice. Patients on home oxygen treatment who need oxygen or are running low should contact their usual supplier or community provider.

For all non-emergency police matters, please call Nottinghamshire Police on the 101 non-emergency number.

For further updates follwo: Highways England website: www.trafficengland.com; Nottinghamshire Police on Facebook; @NottsPolice on Twitter; Nottinghamshire County Council on Facebook and @NottsCC on Twitter. To report a flooded road, call 01253 502776.