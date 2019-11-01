Met Office issues 'flying debris' yellow warning of high winds across Lincolnshire

A yellow weather warning for high winds has been issued for most of Lincolnshire - including Gainsborough.

Weather watchdog The Met Office issued the warning this morning, Friday, November 1, to be in place for most of Saturday between 4am and 4pm.

The watchdog warns of "strong winds and heavy rain" throughout most of Saturday and gusts of between 55 and 80 miles per hour throughout the day.

A spokesman said: "An area of low pressure is expected to bring a spell of strong winds and heavy rain to southern England and south Wales on Saturday.

"Gusts of 55-60 mph are likely inland with gusts of 70 mph around coasts and over hills - the strongest gusts most likely across coastal southwest England where isolated gusts of up to 80 mph are possible in very exposed locations during the morning.

"There is some uncertainty in the northern extent of strong winds. Winds are expected to slowly ease from the west during the afternoon."

The Met Office also issued the below statement about what to expect.

A spokesman said: "There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, more likely across southwest England.

"There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, more likely across southwest England.

"Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, and some bus and train services will be affected, with journeys taking longer

"Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely. Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

"It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves."