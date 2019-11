It will be cloudy and damp for many this morning, but skies will tend to brighten towards lunchtime.

This afternoon will then see a mix of sunny spells and a few showers. There will be light winds with a maximum temperature of11 °C.

Apart from a few showers, this evening will be dry with some clear spells. Overnight will see a band of rain move in from the west, turning heavy at times. Minimum temperature 6 °C.