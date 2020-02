The Met Office say it will be a dry day with some strong winds.

Today, Saturday, February 1, will be mostly dry but gusty day.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Strong westerly winds will be gusty over Derbyshire hills.

“An often sunny day with a few showers, and brisk or strong winds.

“It will be feeling chilly, but winds will be easing later. A dry, chilly evening, then rain expected later in the night.”

Maximum temperature 10 °C.