Here's what the weather has in store for us today- beware of flooding danger

Today will be overcast with further outbreaks of rain building on the overnight downpour

'Persistent' rain could lead to flooding in area this weekend, Met Office warns

This rain could be heavy at times, but then it will become lighter and more patchy later in the afternoon. It will be breezy to start but winds will be easing later. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Tonight some drizzle is set to start in the west, then it will be mostly cloudy and misty overnight, with light winds and the odd drizzly outbreak. There may be some isolated fog patches. Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Tomorrow (Sunday) will be mostly cloudy and misty to start with isolated fog patches.

Perhaps the odd shower will develop but it will be staying dry for most. Isolated cloud breaks may give some limited brighter spells. Maximum temperature 12 °C.