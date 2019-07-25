Heavy rain set to cause flooding and travel disruptions this weekend

It seams the weather thinks we have had too much sun this week as heavy rain is set to cause flooding and travel disruptions this weekend.

A yellow weather warning is place from noon Saturday, July 27 and 3pm on Sunday, July 28.

Floods expected this weekend.

Floods expected this weekend.

The Met Office said 40-60mm rain is expected, however 80-120mm is predicted over higher ground.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Heavy rainfall may lead to surface water and flooding in a few places and travel disruption."

Tempreatures over the weekend are expected to have highs of 19C and lows of 15C.

What to expect

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures