Dry and fine weather is forecast for Nottinghamshire with plenty of sunshine

The Met Office has forecast a dry and fine day with temperatures reaching as high as 27 degrees centigrade for Nottinghamshire today, August 24.

A good amount of sunshine is expected but some cloud may form in the middle of the day, according to the Met Office.

The forecast also includes some very warm and gentle south-easterly winds.

By this evening the good weather is expected to continue with conditions remaining dry and sunny, according to forecasts, and by the night it is expected to be fairly mild with plenty of clear spells with the possibility of one or two mist patches.

Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 27 degrees centigrade with lows of 15 degrees centigrade.