Cloudy start for today followed by sunshine and showers

The Met Office has forecast a cloudy start for Nottinghamshire for today, Saturday, December 14, with some sunnt spells and showers to follow.

It is expected to be cloudy this morning with a chance of showers, according to the Met Office, and there should be some sunny spells this afternoon however it will become cloudy again later.

The Met Office has also forecast fresh south-westerly winds for the region.

By this evening, showery rain is expected, according to the Met Office, and there could be periods of heavy rain.

By tonight, The Met Office says there will be rain initially but it should become drier and clearer towards dawn although it will remain windy.

The Met Office has stated that overall temperatures should reach highs of about six degrees centigrade and lows of two degrees with sunny intervals and a moderate breeze are expected.