Another weather warning sounded for Nottinghamshire- this time for fog

Nottinghamshire might still be reeling from heavy rain and flooding that battered the county recently- but more potentially hazardous weather is on the way.

The Met Office has now sounded a yellow weather warning for fog, which will be in place from 4am until 11am tomorrow (Tuesday, November 19).

Fog is set to descend on the county.

Residents should prepare for dense fog and freezing fog patches on Tuesday morning, which could lead to travel disruption.

Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services are possible and there is also a chance of delays or cancellations to flights, say forecasters.

We'll be keeping you updated.

