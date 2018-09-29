WEATHER: Sunny and dry day for Nottinghamshire and the East Midlands but chilly at times

The Met Office has forecast a sunny but chilly day for Saturday, September 29, across Nottinghamshire.

A cold start is expected this morning with a few misty patches but these should clear to make way for a dry and sunny day.

However, the Met Office has warned it should be a little cool with light winds with some afternoon sunshine.

The sunshine should continue into the early evening, according to the Met Office, but there may be some cloud from the north through the early hours of Sunday bringing some rain by dawn.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 16 degrees centigrade and lows of seven degrees centigrade, according to the Met Office.