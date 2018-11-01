The Met Office has forecast a cloudy start with outbreaks of rain today, Thursday November 1.

The rain will give way to drier weather with sunny spells spreading into the west during the morning, reaching the Lincolnshire coast by mid-afternoon.

WEATHER: Rain clearing to sunny spells across Lincolnshire today

The maximum temperature is forecast to reach 11 °C.

Tonight, any showers in the west will give way to a dry night across the region with long clear spells.

A widespread frost is expected by morning as winds fall light.

The minimum temperature tonight could drop to -2 °C.

Tomorrow is looking dry and sunny.