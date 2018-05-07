WEATHER: Last day of the Bank Holiday

Here is today’s weather forecast for the region.

It will be a dry and very warm day for most, with almost unbroken sunshine.

A little patchy cloud may develop over the hills into the afternoon, and it will also be cooler along the coast with an onshore breeze. The maximum temperature will be 26 °C.

Tonight will be dry with long clear spells overnight, and with light winds the odd shallow mist or fog patch is possible in some river valleys.

Keep checking our websites for all the latest weather updates.