WEATHER: Dry and bright with sunny spells across the East Midlands

Forecasters at the Met Office have predicted a dry and bright day today (March 23).

After a dry but cloudy start, the cloud will thin to allow some spells of hazy sunshine to develop, especially this afternoon.

Most of the area will be cooler than yesterday, with a maximum temperature of 13 °C.

Tonight will stay dry with clear periods developing, which combined with the light winds will allow temperatures to fall close to freezing in places, especially across northern areas.

The minimum temperature could drop to 1 °C.