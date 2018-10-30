WEATHER: Breezy with some rain across Lincolnshire today

The Met Office has forecast a bright day with isolated showers across Lincolnshire today, Tuesday 30 October.

The cloud will thicken through the morning, leaving a largely cloudy afternoon.

It will be breezy, with some longer spells of rain possible in the east during the afternoon.

Wrap up warm, as the maximum temperature will be colder than yesterday at 8 °C.

Tonight, the rain should clear, with frost forming by dawn.

The minimum temperature tonight could drop to 0 °C.

It's looking a little better tomorrow, with some good sunny spells for most at times through the day, feeling a little warmer than of late.