WEATHER ALERT: East Midlands told to prepare for more strong winds

Strong winds are expected to batter the East Midlands for a third day in a row as another severe weather warning is issued for the region.

The yellow warning comes into force at 8am this morning (Thursday, 4 January) and will end this evening at 7pm.

The Met Office say the strongest winds will affect southwest England and Wales during the morning, moving east to reach eastern parts of England later in the afternoon.

Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely fairly widely with some gusts reaching 65-75 mph along exposed coasts and over high ground in the west.

A Met Office spokesperson added: “Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely with some journeys taking longer.

“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also possible.

“There is also the potential for some short term loss of power supplies.

“It is likely that some coastal routes, seafronts and coastal communities exposed to these winds will be affected by spray and/or large waves.”