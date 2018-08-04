WEATHER: A dry day for Nottinghamshire with sunny spells and cloud

The Met Office has forecast a dry day with sunny spells and patchy cloud across Nottinghamshire today, Saturday, August 4.

It is expected to feel warm with a gentle north-westerly breeze, according to the Met Office, and by this evening it should stay dry with late spells of sunshine.

By tonight, it will stay dry with clear spells with a few patches of fog forming later on with light and variable winds, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office has forecast high temperatures of 23 degrees centigrade and lows of 14 degrees centigrade.