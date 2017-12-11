Warsop man booted cop car to get arrested and avoid sister

A Warsop man booted a police car in a bid to get arrested because he didn’t want to be dropped off at his sister’s house while he was drunk, a court heard.

Police were called to a domestic incident at Samuel Williamson’s Vickers Street home, in the early hours of November 25, and he was driven to his sister’s home, on Mushcamp Terrace, to calm down.

“The police encouraged him to get out of the vehicle, but he refused,” said Yvonne Wragg, mitigating.

“He sat in the back of the car saying - “Just take me to the police station and let me stay in the cell overnight. I can’t stay here.”

“Police refused to arrest him and told him to get out and go. They were just about to drive off when he kicked the car, forcing the police to arrest him.”

Mrs Wragg said William’s relationship with his sister was “sometimes problematic.”

“He didn’t want to go to the address and argue with his sister and cause problems for her in the run-up to Christmas,” she said.

“He didn’t want to give a false impression to his nephews because he didn’t want to let them down.

“He was trying to do the right thing. He had gone about it the wrong way, and forced the police’s hand.”

In interview, Williamson admitted drinking brandy and couldn’t recall what the argument was about, but remembered shouting and swearing, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

Williamson, 22, admitted criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The court heard he had a previous conviction for criminal damage from 2014.

Magistrates gave him a 12 month conditional discharge. He must pay £200 compensation to the police for the damage, as well as £85 costs and a £25 victim surcharge.