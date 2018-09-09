Warning after bird’s nest causes Gainsborough chimney fire

Firefighters have issued a warning after a bird’s nest caused a chimney fire near Gainsborough.

Crews from Gainsborough attended a property on High Street, Blyton, at 7.30pm last night (Saturday, September 8).

They used a rose reel and ladders to extinguish the blaze, caused by a bird’s nest within the chimney breast.

The service tweeted: “Please ensure you have your chimney swept before lighting open fires or multi-fuel stoves #sweepdontweep.”

