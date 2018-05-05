Walkers needed to help beat Parkinson’s

Gainsborough residents are being asked to unite with thousands of people across Lincolnshire and Walk for Parkinson’s at Gunby Hall on June 10.

The event will raise vital funds for the charity Parkinson’s UK, and is one of many walks taking place all over the UK throughout 2018.

There are longer and shorter distances to choose from at Gunby, including a 1.5-mile route around the surrounding grounds, or a longer eight-mile route to Monksthorpe Chapel.

Sky Sports presenter and champion of Walking for Parkinson’s UK Dave Clark was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2011.

He is a keen walker himself and is encouraging people to get involved.

He said: “I’d like to invite everyone, whatever their level of fitness, to take advantage of the many different types of walks available.

“Exercise can be really beneficial to people living with Parkinson’s, it is as important as my medication.

“So please join us at Walk for Parkinson’s at Gunby Hall.”

Registration fee is £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s.

Everyone who registers will receive a free Parkinson’s UK t-shirt, fundraising pack and a finisher’s medal.

Parkinson’s UK is also looking for volunteers to help register people at the start and finish area, or to be a walk marshall.

To find out more, or to sign up to walk or volunteer at the event, visit: www.parkinsons.org.uk/walkgunbyhall, call 020 7963 3912, or email fundraising@parkinsons.org.uk