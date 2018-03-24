Volunteers needed for annual wildlife watch

Wildlife charity the People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES) is calling for volunteers from Gainsborough to take part in its annual Living with Mammals survey.

The charity is asking members of the public to survey a garden or local green space once a week for the next three months until June 24.

Volunteers can choose any green space to survey, such as a rural or urban garden, an allotment, a park, or a green space near to work, as long as the site is within 200 metres of a building.

Once a suitable space has been identified, PTES is asking volunteers to visit this site for a short amount of time each week, and record any sightings of mammals, or the signs they leave behind, such as droppings or footprints.

David Wembridge, surveys officer at PTES explained: “Understanding how wildlife in our towns and cities is changing is essential in supporting our wild neighbours.

“By counting the number of mammals each spring, we can tell where conservation efforts are needed most.

“By identifying population trends, finding pockets where certain species are thriving or under pressure, we can ultimately encourage biodiversity around us.”

To take part in the survey, register online at www.ptes.org/lwm

The survey can also be completed via a pack which can be delivered to you, visit LwM@ptes.org for details.