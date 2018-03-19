VIP shopping experience at Marshall’s Yard hailed a success

Customers at Gainsborough’s Marshall’s Yard enjoyed a special VIP shopping experience last weekend, offering top fashion tips and advice.

The ladies enjoyed a day full of shopping at the Yard’s fashion stores guided by personal stylist Hayley Eleanor, plus a special VIP lunch at Root and beauty demonstrations from Rochell Rose.

Marshall’s Yard Assistant Centre Manager, Charlotte Toplass, said: “This was the first time we have organised an event like this and it really was a great success – everyone who took part had a fantastic day.”

The ticketed event was organised as a special Mother’s Day treat but had to be rescheduled because of bad weather.