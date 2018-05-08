VIDEO: Baby named Holly Wallaby at Sheffield wildlife centre

The Tropical Butterfly House, Wildlife & Falconry Centre in North Anston, near Sheffield, recently announced a competition to find the name of a baby Parma wallaby born in their award-winning Wilderness Walk-though.

The wildlife centre had hundreds of name suggestions for the baby girl wallaby from social media followers, with the firm favourite being Holly Wallaby, first suggested by Claire Pullham on Facebook. The name being similar to that of the popular English television presenter and model, Holly Willoughby.

Baby Holly with her family

Claire not only gets the honour of naming the baby wallaby, but also wins a family day ticket to the wildlife centre, and a wallaby teddy!

The Parma wallabies are joined by an array of wonderful wildlife in the enclosure that visitors can walk through, including Azari’s agouti, Patagonian mara, as well as native species such as wild birds, squirrels, bees, butterflies and dragonflies.

Andrew Reeve is the Centre Manager at the popular wildlife centre, “It’s great to see so many of our visitors getting involved on our social media pages. The Tropical Butterfly House is a family run wildlife centre, and we consider our visitors to be a part of that family.”

The Tropical Butterfly House, Wildlife & Falconry Centre is open daily, all year round and is located just five minutes from the M1, junction 31, with free parking. See www.butterflyhouse.co.uk to plan your visit.