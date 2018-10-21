‘Use 999 responsibly’ plea after staff receive call from someone reporting they had found a hair in their food

Nottinghamshire Police has released details of the latest misplaced call made to its emergency call handlers.

The force is continuing to urge people to use its 999 emergency line responsibly after a call from a member of the public reporting that they had found a hair in their food.

999 calls

The message is to think before dialling and only call 999 when life is in danger, someone is seriously injured, someone is using or threatening to use violence, a crime is in progress, there is serious damage being caused to property or whenever else an immediate police response is required.

For all other non-emergency policing matters, call 101 or visit the Nottinghamshire Police website, www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/advice, for advice on how to deal with hundreds of policing and non-policing matters.

By not calling 999 when it’s anything less than an emergency, you can help to ensure Nottinghamshire Police’s team of emergency call handlers can be on-hand for when people really do need them.