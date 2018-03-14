UPDATE: Gainsborough road reopens after three-vehicle smash

A busy Gainsborough road has now been reopened following a three-vehicle crash where two people sustained injuries.

Emergency services were called just after 1pm today - Wednesday, March 14 - to a road traffic collision on the A631 Corringham Road.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “As of 3.30pm the road has now reopened and two motorists sustained minor injuries.”

The collision between three vehicles and happened between Corringham and Gainsborough and, Firefighters, paramedics, the air ambulance and Lincolnshire Police were at the scene are also on scene.

The road was shut for two and half hours between the Otter Pub and the Corringham Road junction.