Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough has cancelled its scheduled programme of events for this weekend due to the bad weather.

This means star medium Luke Jermay’s appearance on Friday, March 2, both screenings of the film Darkest Hour on Saturday, March 3 and the live screening of Bolshoi Ballet’s production of The Flames of Paris from Moscow on Sunday, March 4, will all now not take place.

For refunds or credits, call the box office on 01427 676655.