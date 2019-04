Two men have been charged with a robbery at a shop in Gainsborough.

Police received a report just after 4.20pm that two men had entered a store on Heapham Road, Gainsborough and stole money before leaving the store.

Mark Cutler, 29, of Tower Street, Gainsborough, and Zak Metcalfe, 19, of Pingle Close, Gainsborough, have been charged with robbery and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court today.