Two men arrested on suspicion of shop robbery in Gainsborough

Two men have been arrested and remain in custody following a robbery in Gainsborough yesterday.

Officers received a report just after 4.20pm that two men had entered a store on Heapham Road, Gainsborough, before taking money and leaving the store.

Enquiries led officers to the Recreation ground, just off Pingle Hill/Close, where two men were seen acting suspiciously. Both were arrested on suspicion of robbery and remain in custody.

If anyone has any information, call police on 101 quoting incident 288 of 1 April