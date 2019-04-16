Trio are taking to the sky to raise money for charity in memory of Misterton teen

A group of ladies from Misterton are facing their fears as they prepare to throw themselves out of a plane for a teenage suicide awareness charity.

Sharon Williams, Alison Hepton and Toni Middleton, who all work together at Pinfold House Veterinary Clinic, have signed up for a 15,000ft sky dive at Skydive Hibaldstow in North Lincolnshire on June 15.

Toni Middleton, Sharon Williams and Alison Hepton

The trio, who have all paid for the costs of the skydive themselves, are raising money for Help Me, I’m Fine, a teenage suicide awareness charity based in Misterton, and hope to raise more than £1,000.

The charity was founded by Helen Cousin in the summer of 2017 after her 16-year-old daughter Maisie Cousin-Stirk took her own life.

Since then, Help Me, I’m Fine has raised tens of thousands of pounds which has been used to pay for vital training in schools across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

Sharon, Helen’s sister and Maisie’s auntie, was the first to sign up to the challenge.

She said: “I’ve been wanting to do a challenge for a while, so on New Year’s Day, I bit the bullet and signed up to do the skydive.

“I’m absolutely petrified of heights, but I wanted to do something that frightened me. You have to push yourself to the limits to raise more money.

“For us, being a part of such a close knit community in Misterton, we know that every penny raised really makes a difference for the charity.

“But it’s not all about the money, we want to raise awareness of what the charity is doing too, to make sure more young lives are saved.”

After telling her work colleagues about her challenge in January, Toni and Alison signed up to do the skydive with Sharon.

Alison said: “We are all aware of the story behind Help Me, I’m Fine, so when we heard what Sharon was doing, we wanted to support her.”

And Toni said: “None of us have done sky dives before, so we have no idea what we are letting ourselves in for.

“We are all terrified of heights, but it’ll be worth it if we reach our fundraising goal.”

To sponsor Sharon, Alison and Toni’s sky dive, visit their JustGiving page, www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helpmeimfineskydiveteam2019.