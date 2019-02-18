Tributes paid to 'much loved' Misterton teen after road traffic collision

Tributes have been paid to a much loved popular man who sadly died in a road traffic collision.

Jack Varah, aged 18, from Misterton, died after a collision involving a Fiesta and Landrover on the A46 Caistor Road in Market Rasen.

He was driving the Fiesta when the collision happened at around 9.30pm on February 11.

In a statement, Jack’s family said he was greatly missed by all that knew him.

The statement said: “We all love him so much and miss him dearly.

“He was very special to all of the family and his girlfriend Maddie.

“Jack had an extra special place in his nana’s heart and also his grandad’s.

“Jack looked after his grandad and cared for him.

“He looked up to his grandad and saw him as his hero.

“He will also be greatly missed by his grandparents Burgs and Deborah.

“Jack was his mum’s best friend as well as a much loved son.

“His dad was proud to call him son even though he always took the mick out of him.

“His brother Joe said he will miss him so much and that they were very close.

“His girlfriend Maddie said he will always have her heart and will be deeply missed by her family also.

“Jack was a joker and always made people laugh.

“He had the best sense of humour.

“He made people smile.”

Jack, who worked for Hunts contractors, leaves his mum Rebecca, dad James nana Anne, grandad Pete, brother Joe, and girlfriend Maddie. A 19-year-old woman also died in the collision.

The family statement added: “He had his whole life ahead of him and idolised his family and friends. He also idolised his dog, a Staffie called Harley.

“We would like to thank his friends for setting up a Gofund me page which has raised more than £4,000.”

A 19-year-old woman also died in the collision. Three other passengers in the Ford Fiesta were seriously injured.

*The family politely request that they are given privacy to grieve and ask not to be approached by the media.