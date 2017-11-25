Tributes paid to ‘brave little soldier’ Dawson after Mansfield tot loses cancer battle

Tributes have been paid to “brave little soldier” Dawson Wilcock after the Mansfield tot lost his battle with cancer.

Dawson passed away at 6.03pm last night after fighting an aggressive form of liver cancer, his heartbroken parents announced on Facebook.

Th community have come together to pay their respects to the “little star”, who captured hearts all over the region following the launch of the A Dollar for Dawson campaign.

Gordon Telfer said: “So sad, brave little man. The pain is over. Thinking of the family. The world is so cruel.”

Tisha Rodgers said: “Why is this happening? Sending my condolences to your family and wishing you comfort and pain-free in heaven. RIP Dawson. We will never forget you. Brave little soldier.”

Linda Booth posted: “Good night, sweetheart. You were one very brave little boy. You’ve got your angel wings now. Rest in peace, little man.”

Lisa Woodland said: “Heaven has gained a true fighter.”

Lynn Sankey said: “So sorry for your loss. Such a brave, beautiful boy now safe in the arms of the angels. May you find comfort knowing that he is out of pain and at rest. Heartfelt sympathy to you and your family.”

Leanne May said: “Such a gorgeous little man with a smile to light up the sky. You were a true warrior and a brave soldier. Will miss you little man.”