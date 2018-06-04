Travelodge are recruiting for its new Gainsborough hotel

Ready for the opening of its new hotel in Gainsborough Travelodge is looking to build a new team consisting of 20 new roles.

These 20 positions are part of Travelodge’s UK nationwide summer recruitment drive to fill 1,785 permanent and summer jobs.

Gainsborough Travelodge is one of five hotels the company is opening this summer as part of its 2018 hotel expansion programme of 20 hotels. The other hotels opening this summer include the group’s new flagship hotel, London City Travelodge, Telford, Redruth, Welwyn Garden City and Gainsborough.

Gainsborough Travelodge, a 56-room hotel represents an investment of £4m for the landlord North Street.

Travelodge is looking for 20 enthusiastic individuals who are passionate about delivering great customer service. Positions include bar café assistant, house-keeper, guest room cleaners and receptionists.

Craig Bonnar, Travelodge chief operating officer said: “As one of the UK’s largest hotel chains, operating 546 Travelodge’s across the country, we are gearing up for a busy summer, which includes the opening of our new flagship hotel, London City Travelodge. To support our operations we are actively recruiting 1,785 people to join our Travelodge team which includes building a new team for Gainsborough Travelodge.

“We are looking for 20 local people who have passion, determination and a real desire to look after people. Joining Travelodge opens the door to training, coaching and career progression. Our in-house management development programme has helped hundreds of entry level colleagues into a management job. We offer flexible working hours ideal for parents who want to work, raise a family and climb the career ladder.”

To find out more about these jobs and careers at Travelodge visit www.travelodge.co.uk/careers/.