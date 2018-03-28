WATCH OUT: Mobile speed camera sites next week

These are the sites where mobile speed cameras will be in place across the region next week.

Thursday, April 5 - B1210 Stallingborough Road/ Great Coates Road, Healing

Friday, April 6 - A1031 Humberston Road - Cleethorpes (30mph)

Saturday, April 7 - Safety Camera Enforcement Officers will be visiting sites across the region

Sunday, April 8 - Safety Camera Enforcement Officers will be visiting sites across the region

Monday, April 9 - East Common Lane, Scunthorpe

Tuesday, April 10 - A46 Weelsby Road, Grimsby

Wednesday, April 11 - B1207 Vicarage Lane, Scawby