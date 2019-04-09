Two weeks of roadworks planned for Gainsborough road

A £200,000 project to repair worn out sections of a main road in Gainsborough is to get underway next month.

Improvements planned for Heapham Road South are due to begin on Monday May 13.

The resurfacing work is expected to take two weeks.

To allow the improvements to be carried out safely, the road will be closed and traffic diverted via the A631, A156 and Foxby Lane.

Coun Clio Perraton-Williams, executive support councillor for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “There are sections of Heapham Road South that have suffered significant wear and tear over the years and need to be replaced.

“We’ll be working hard to keep any impact to a minimum. We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused and, as always, encourage drivers to allow additional time for their journeys and use alternative routes where possible.

“And please remember, the road will be in a much better condition once we’re done, so the short-term disruption will be worth it.”

During the first week, works will take place overnight, between 8pm and 7am. Between the hours of 8pm and 10.30pm access into the Morrisons store will be maintained via the A631 and Heapham Road South. Following the store closure at 10.30pm, works to the store entrances will be completed. During the second week, work will be carried out during the day, between 7.30am and 5pm with access to the supermarket and the industrial estate via Foxby Lane and Heapham Road South.